House Judiciary Dem Raskin: ‘Looks Like Everything Is Headed’ in Direction of Articles of Impeachment

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Judiciary Committee member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated that “it looks like everything is headed” in the direction of the Judiciary Committee developing articles of impeachment.

Raskin said, “So, essentially, the Intelligence Committee, Oversight, Foreign Affairs, Ways and Means, anyone else who believes that their fact investigation has produced evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors will turn it over to the Judiciary Committee. It will be the Judiciary Committee’s job, through hearings and analysis and so on, to develop the articles of impeachment, if we find that there’s sufficient evidence to merit the writing of such articles. But it looks like everything is headed in that direction.”

