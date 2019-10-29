Scarborough: ‘The Personality Cult Around Trump Is Expanding to Just Unforeseen Heights’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough took aim at “the personality cult” surrounding President Donald Trump as his supporters attacked former White House national security adviser John Bolton over testifying for the impeachment inquiry into the president’s phone call with Ukraine’s president.

Scarborough argued that this shows the “personality cult around Trump is expanding to just unforeseen heights.”

“In a personality cult, it’s whomever the cult leader is,” he explained. “In this case, John Bolton dared to tell the truth about the person who is running the personality cult. So, suddenly John Bolton … he’s banished from the barn. And, my gosh, it’s staggering.”

The MSNBC host went on to defend Bolton for knowing the call with Ukraine was wrong, describing Bolton as “an American who actually puts the rule of law ahead of a burned-out former reality TV host.”

