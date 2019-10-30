Lindsey Graham: Impeachment Process Being Run by ‘Sore Losers’

During Tuesday’s “Hannity” on Fox News Channel, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) discussed the ongoing impeachment inquiry process over President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Graham said the “unfair process” is being run by “sore losers” who cannot accept the fact that Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

“America hates a sore loser as much as any country on the planet,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “This is an unfair process being driven by sore losers and there’s not one vote in the United States Senate [among Republicans] to impeach President Trump based on this phone call because he did nothing wrong.”

He went on to say of the impeachment inquiry, “This is a crumb of due process — it’s not even half a loaf. And if we tried to do this to a Democrat, they’d be eating us alive. … Any Democrat who votes for this I believe is voting for an un-American process.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent