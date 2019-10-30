McCarthy: Pelosi Is Going to Lose the Gavel — ‘It Only Takes 19 Seats to Win the Majority’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) predicted impeachment would be the undoing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) reign over the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy asked McCarthy if he thought impeachment was all about Pelosi appeasing elements in the party, which was necessary to remain speaker. McCarthy said it would not be the case because he predicted Democrats would lose control of the House.

“She’s going to [lose],” McCarthy replied. “It only takes 19 seats to win the majority. They have 31 Democrats sitting in seats that President Trump carried. And we’re going to carry those again. But what’s more important here, watch the Democrats as they now approve of impeachment every time they get a primary opponent.”

“Watch Max Rose, congressman, who said impeachment was wrong,” he added. “Now he’s changed the entire system — that you’re not innocent until proven guilty.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor