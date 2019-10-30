Medical Examiner: Epstein Autopsy More Consistent with Homicidal Strangulation Than Suicide

Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner, on Wednesday’s “Fox & Friends” suggested deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy points more to homicidal strangulation than suicide.

Epstein, who was found hanging in his prison cell at the high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, had been on suicide watch and was found after a “total breakdown” in security surveillance, Baden noted.

“I think that the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide,” Baden, who was asked by Epstein’s family to investigate the death, declared.

He reasoned, “Because there are multiple — three fractures in the hyoid bone, in the thyroid cartilage that are very unusual for suicide and more indicative of strangulation, homicidal strangulation.

Baden explained that the ligature, the item used to tie something tightly, allegedly on Epstein’s neck was made from a sheet and could have DNA on it to provide more context into the death. He then questioned why the results of the DNA test have not been released yet.

He said, “There’s evidence here of homicide that should be investigated, to see if it is or isn’t homicide.

“It’s 80 days and the brother feels he’s getting the run-around,” added Baden.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent