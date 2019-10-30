MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Trump’s Actions on Ukraine Call ‘Gross’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” anchor Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump discussing the Bidens with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was “gross.”

Wallace said, “I think it’s also the difference of the Mueller probe felt like it was investigating something sophisticated, a conspiracy between the Russians.”

She continued, “The Ukrainian thing just felt like, you know, the robbers went in ski masks they tied up the family and they stole all their stuff whereas the other one was a sophisticated effort to steal credit card numbers.”

She added, “There is something scummier about a president getting a call with a foreign leader and saying, ‘Hey can you smear Joe Biden and his kid? It’s gross.”

