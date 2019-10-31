GOP Rep. Meadows: Dems Are ‘Sucking Lemons’ After Tim Morrison’s Deposition

Thursday ahead of the House Democrats passing a resolution to formalize the rules and proceedings regarding their impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, revealed Democrats look like they are “sucking lemons” after hearing National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs Tim Morrison’s deposition.

Meadows told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that Democrats have been leaking information that is “damaging” to Trump, but said they would likely not leak anything from Thursday’s opening statement.

“I can tell you that much of the Democrats’ talking points are ringing hollow today because what we know is that it has not been a fair process,” Meadows stated. “It has been a closed-door process. I’ve been in almost 70 hours of testimony right now, and all that’s leaked out are the things that are damaging to the president of the United States.”

He continued, “I can tell you today’s opening testimony they aren’t going to leak it out. Some of my Democrat colleagues look like they’re sucking lemons this morning as we are starting to hear from another witness behind closed doors.”

Meadows would not go too deep into detail, but said they are seeing “contradictions” from witnesses and that witnesses are saying Trump did not withhold aid from Ukraine.

