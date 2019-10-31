Pelosi: Katie Hill’s Resignation ‘Her Decision’

During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that former Representative Katie Hill’s (D-CA) resignation from Congress is “her decision…and I respect that.” Pelosi also stated, “Regardless of any errors in judgment that anyone may have made, it’s shameful that she’s been exposed to public humiliation by way of cyber exploitation.”

Pelosi said, “Katie Hill’s decision to resign is her decision to resign. It is — she’s an absolutely outstanding young public servant, very smart, strategic, patriotic, loves our country, respected by her colleagues in the Congress for the work that she does here. She made her decision, and her timing, and I respect that.”

She continued, “I do say to my own children and grandchildren…appearances on social media can come back to haunt you if they are taken out of context, and that. But I do think that we have to be careful. This is something that I think could spring from this that could be a benefit. Regardless of any errors in judgment that anyone may have made, it’s shameful that she’s been exposed to public humiliation by way of cyber exploitation. And I caution everyone that they, too, may be subjected to that, so, to be careful. Countless women across America have been subjected to this type of harassment and abuse, which is a profound violation of those women’s rights, or any — men too, and human dignity.”

