Biden: Warren Is ‘Making it up’ on Paying for Medicare for All

During a portion of an interview with “PBS NewsHour,” released on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden accused fellow 2020 Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) of “making it up” on how to pay for her Medicare for all proposal.

Biden said, “She’s making it up. Look, nobody thinks it’s $20 trillion. It’s between 30 and $40 trillion. Every major independent study that’s gone out there, that’s taken a look at this, there is no way — even Bernie, who talks about the need to raise middle-class taxes, he can’t even meet the cost of it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett