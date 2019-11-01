Jim Jordan: Pelosi, Schiff Making Up Impeachment Rules ‘as They Go Along’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for the handling of their impeachment effort to this point thus far.

Host Sean Hannity asked Jordan if he foresaw more transparency in the process, including the unveiling of the impeachment inquiry proceedings.

“I do think we’ll get the transcript sometime, but again, it’s up to Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi,” Jordan said. “They’re making the rules up as they go along. They are trying to pass this resolution today and put a ribbon on this sham of a process, but that doesn’t change it. It’s still a sham process. So, hopefully, we’ll get the transcripts at some point. They said they were going to have public hearings but, look, when you do this in secret, in the bunker, in the basement of the capitol, where the American people can’t see it, I think — I think they understand this is a flawed process to the nth degree, and the American people get it.”

“It’s unfair,” he added. “It’s partisan, and I don’t think they’re going to stand for it. And, you’re right, our party stayed together, and we all voted against this, which was a great sign in the great message to the people in this country.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor