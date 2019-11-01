Joe Walsh on CNN: I Keep Hearing from Republicans They’re Tired of Trump’s ‘Bullsh*t’

[WARNING: ADULT LANGUAGE]

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Right Now,” former congressman and radio talker Joe Walsh, who is challenging President Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination, boasted that Republicans were telling him they are tired of Trump’s “bullshit.”

Walsh said, “It’s interesting as I go out campaigning in New Hampshire in Iowa and elsewhere, I do get some resistance from Trump supporters, the 30 to 35% that would support him, right, if he shot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue. But more and who and more, I hear from Republicans who say, ‘I’m exhausted. I’m tired of his bullshit. I’m tired of the drama.’ You look at the latest numbers. I think it was “The Washington Post” this morning came out with a number, 74% of Republicans, only 74% support him on impeachment. That’s down like 17 points. 18% of Republicans believe he should be impeached.”

He added, “His support shrinks by the day, and he knows that. That’s why he gets uglier by the minute.”

