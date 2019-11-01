Scarborough: ‘We Need to Push Back Against This Post-Literate President’

Friday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough addressed the GOP talking points amid the investigation into President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Although Trump has released the transcript from the call and maintains he did nothing wrong, Scarborough advised the American public to “push back against this post-literate president” and the “post-literate political ecosystem” he is “swimming in.”

“No commander and chief in the history of this republic, no president has ever called a foreign leader and said, ‘We’re holding up your $400 million in military aid,’ or, ‘We’re holding up military aid until — or holding up a meeting at the White House until you dig up dirt on my opponent’s family.’ Nothing remotely like that has ever happened. And if anybody is hearing that from a Republican politician, please let us know because that Republican politician is either a liar or he is illiterate.”

“We need to push back against this post-literate president and this post-literate political ecosystem that Donald Trump is swimming in,” he added.

