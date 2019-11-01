Steve Scalise: In the Soviet Union They Have a ‘Behind Closed Doors Secret Impeachment Process’

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) commented Friday on the impeachment inquiry and his remarks from the day before likening the House Democrats’ process to how it would work in the Soviet Union.

Scalise said the United States deserves better than a “one-sided” and “behind closed doors secret impeachment process,” adding the Democrats’ impeachment resolution is not fair because it will allow for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to continue operating in secret.

“I equate it to Soviet-style justice because maybe in the Soviet Union they have a one-sided, closed doors, behind closed doors secret impeachment process,’ Scalise told “Fox and Friends.” “This is the United States of America. We deserve better than this. Our justice system works a lot different than this.”

