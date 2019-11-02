Dem Rep. Carson: ‘Unpatriotic’ for Jordan and Meadows to Advise W.H. on Impeachment

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative André Carson (D-IN) stated that Representatives Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) informally advising President Trump’s attorneys on impeachment testimony “is unpatriotic.”

Carson said, “I think that repeated leaks, I think repeated posturing and doing the White House’s bidding is unacceptable to me. The Founders, as many of my Republican friends like to mention constantly, had envisioned separate, but equal branches of government. And so, for my colleagues to do such a thing, to me, is unpatriotic.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett