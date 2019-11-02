GOP Rep. Biggs: ‘Problem’ with Impeachment Transcripts Is You Can’t Determine Reactions or Tone

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) stated that the problem with the release of the transcripts of closed impeachment hearings is that transcripts don’t communicate the tone of witnesses and it “makes it completely different if you aren’t there to see this.”

Biggs said, “[H]ere’s the problem, when you go in to testify…I get to determine your veracity and your credibility by seeing how you react. It’s a ‘My Cousin Vinny’ thing, where the guy says, ‘I killed somebody?’ He has a question in his tone of voice, but in the transcripts, it’s going to say, ‘I killed somebody.’ It makes it completely different if you aren’t there to see this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett