Zeldin: Pelosi Was ‘Rolled’ into Pursuing Impeachment

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) stated that part of the House Democratic conference “rolled” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) into pursuing impeachment of President Trump.

Zeldin said, “This isn’t about the speaker honoring her oath. It’s not about the speaker honoring our Constitution. It’s about her honoring an enraged activist liberal base that gave her the gavel to make her speaker. This is about appeasing part of her conference that essentially rolled her into pursuing this impeachment.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett