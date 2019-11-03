Clyburn: Pelosi Wasn’t Talking About Congress When She Said Impeachment Must Be Bipartisan

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was not talking about lawmakers when she said impeachment must be bipartisan.

Guest-host Dana Bash said, “I want to start by reading you something the speaker said back in March, she said, ‘Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country and it’s just not worth it.’ So this week as you are well aware the House voted to to approve the procedures on impeachment with zero public support. So my question is would you move forward with a vote on articles of impeachment if that remains true that you have no Republican support?”

Clyburn said, “We would absolutely. I think that when we talk about bipartisan support we are not limiting that to the Congress.”

He added, “I think what the speaker was saying that there need to be bipartisanship I don;t think she was limiting that to the Congress.”

