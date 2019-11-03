Cohen: ‘Anybody Who Watches Fox News Watches It Too Much’ — Hannity, Ingraham Trump’s ‘Co-Conspirators’

During an appearance on Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham were “co-conspirators” of President Donald Trump.

Cohen said, “Anybody who watches Fox News watches it too much. And these people watch it and they just eat it up and buy all of that stuff. Hannity and what’s her name, Laura Ingraham or whatever and saying that Vindman was a traitor or dual citizenship, dual alliances and Dershowitz sat there and listened like a quisling, those people are in on it they are coconspirators with Trump.”

