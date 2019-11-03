Dem Rep. Speier: ‘All’ Impeachment Inquiry Transcripts ‘to Be Released Probably Within the Next Five Days’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, revealed transcripts from the so-called impeachment inquiry conducted by her committee would be released “probably within the next five days.”

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: You mentioned that there will be testimony made public in the coming days. I mean, how — how are we going to receive this? How many pages? Who’s first out to be released? Because the accusation is, of course, that all of this is — is cherry-picked.

SPEIER: No, I think you’re going to see all of the transcripts that are going to be released probably within the next five days. I don’t know if they’re all going to be released on the same day, but they’re going to be very telling to the American people.