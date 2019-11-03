Himes: GOP Has ‘Fully Given Itself Over to Being a Personality Cult for Donald Trump’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said the House’s party-line vote on formalizing impeachment procedures was because the Republican Party is a “personality cult” for Donald Trump.

Himes said, “It is very sad that this is not a more bipartisan thing. Right? In principle Nancy Pelosi is right. But as you just experienced with Kellyanne Conway for 12 minutes of some of the most ludicrous TV and un-factual statements by a White House official I have ever heard, the Republican Party has now fully given itself over to being a personality cult for Donald Trump.”

He added, “For understandable reasons every one of my Republican colleagues understands that if they do what they know is right, and by the way I hear them say they know it’s right in the halls of Congress, if they do what they know is right the president lights them up on Twitter and they lose a primary.”

