Maxine Waters: Dems ‘Are Extraordinarily Fair’ — Republicans Will Lie, Undermine, Distort

On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Democrats were “extraordinarily fair” and that Republicans “lie” during a discussion about the impeachment effort.

Guest -host Jonathan Capehart said, “Let’s put it up on the screen what the House impeachment resolution makes clear. It sets up a path for open impeachment hearings, allows questioning by the House committee, allows Republicans to call witnesses if approved by committee vote, requires Chairman Schiff to write a report, and, as you just mentioned allows the president and his council to be a part of these proceedings. I am just wondering, one, do you think that that you and your colleagues have given too much to Republicans to sort of appease the criticism that all of this is being done behind closed doors.”

Water said, “Well, you know Democrats are extraordinary fair. We just don’t play the same way that the Republicans play. The Republicans will lie, they will undermine, they will distort, they will change the story in the middle of a discussion. And so we don’t do it like that. We make sure we that we are fair, and we give the opposition the opportunity to defend themselves and to question our witnesses to do what is absolutely open and transparent. And so we are doing what we believe is the right thing to do. And again, we don’t act the way Republicans do.”

