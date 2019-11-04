FNC’s ‘Next Revolution’ on Climate Change Discrepancy in Municipal Bonds: Once Money Is Involved, Dems ‘Have to Be Honest’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution,” host Steve Hilton discussed Government Accountability Institute president and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s report on the discrepancy between the rhetoric used when detailing the threats of climate change and the reality as described in the municipal bond disclosures in Oakland, CA.

“A fantastic study by Peter Schweizer’s Government Accountability Institute found that many Democrat-led politicians across the country hype up climate change in their political rhetoric, but when it comes to raising money in municipal bonds, which require a financially rigorous estimate of future risks, suddenly it’s no big deal,” Hilton outlined in a segment entitled, “The Loony Left.”

Fox News business anchor Melissa Francis laughed at the discrepancy, saying once money is involved, Democratic politicians “have to be honest.”

“Money is the great cleanser, right?” she explained. “As soon as money’s on the line, they have to be honest about what’s really going on.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent