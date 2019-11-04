Harris: Transcripts Show Trump Using Power Solely for ‘Self-Service’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) reacted to the release of the transcripts of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s and former aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael McKinley’s depositions by stating that the transcripts show a further example of President Trump using his power to further his self-interest.

Harris said, “[T]his is yet again another example of Donald Trump exercising his power in a way that is completely about self-service, and not in the best interest of our nation, not in — certainly not in the best interest of truth, not in the best interest of justice, and not in the best interest of our national security.”

