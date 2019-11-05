FNC’s Kurtz: ‘Not the Media’s Job’ to ‘Out’ Whistleblower

On Tuesday’s “Media Buzzmeter” podcast, FNC host Howard Kurtz reacted to Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) call for the media to release the name of the whistleblower by stating that it isn’t the media’s job to release the name of someone “who went through official channels” and the media shouldn’t do so.

Kurtz said, “[I]t’s not the media’s job to out a whistleblower who went through official channels to file his complaint. … I don’t think that’s what the press should be doing.”

Kurtz added that Rand “wants the press to do his dirty work. He could reveal the name at that rally.”

Kurtz continued that revealing the whistleblower’s name would send a “chilling message” to whistleblowers in future administrations.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett