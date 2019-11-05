Trump Jr: ‘Mitt Romney Is My Favorite Democrat’

Tuesday on CBS’s “This Morning” as part of his book tour for “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., revealed his favorite Democrat: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

After the younger Trump was urged to “say something nice” on Twitter as the interview wrapped up, co-host Gayle King asked him to name his favorite Democrat.

Trump thought to himself for a moment and then jokingly replied, “Mitt Romney is my favorite Democrat.”

Partial exchange as follows:

KING: Who is your favorite Democrat? Go ahead. TRUMP JR.: Ooh. KING: OK. Alright … we’re going to let you go. Thank you very much. It is now 8:14. The name of the book is ‘Triggered,’ wherever you like to buy your books. TRUMP JR.: Mitt Romney, Gayle. Mitt Romney is my favorite Democrat. How about that? KING: No. Time to check your local weather.

