Rob Reiner: If ‘Sociopath’ Trump Is Not Removed, It Will Be the ‘End of 243 Years of Self-Rule’

On SiriusXM’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” actor and director Rob Reiner predicted if President Donald Trump was not removed from office by either impeachment or losing the 2020 election, it “will be the end of 243 years of self-rule.”

Obeidallah asked, “Between now and next year, are you worried that Trump is going to really ratchet it up, the rhetoric, to the point of invoking violent imagery? I mean, during 2016, he said punch the guy in the face.”

Reiner said, “He’s done it, he’s done it already, he’s going to continue to do it. He is a desperate guy who is sick in his soul. He is a sociopath who is empty inside, and he’ll do anything, anything to try and win.”

He continued, “And he’ll lie, and luckily he has between 30 – 40 percent of the public that will believe anything he says. So, it’s scary. We just have to drive our vote out. I’m telling you if he either doesn’t get removed through the impeachment process or he wins re-election that will be the end of 243 years of self-rule.”

