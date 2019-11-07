Dem Sen. Brown: Bloomberg Candidacy ‘Probably Doesn’t Change Much’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) stated that he thinks former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s reported entry into the 2020 presidential race “probably doesn’t change much.”

Brown said, “I think it probably doesn’t change much. I think that Bloomberg’s wanted to do this all along. … I’m not dissatisfied with the candidates the way he is — the way he says he is. I think that this will play out, and we’ll see, and then by January, February, March, April, by the Ohio primary in the late winter, early spring, you’ll see the best candidate emerge.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett