Tim Kaine on 2016: ‘We Still Won the Popular Vote’ Despite FBI, Russia

In a Thursday interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) weighed in on polling for the 2020 presidential election showing President Donald Trump would lose out to former Vice President Joe Biden in the battleground states but beat Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in the same states.

Kaine, who ran as Hillary Clinton’s vice president in the 2016 presidential election, shared he read the recent polls “with concern,” but said Clinton “still won the popular vote” “in the face of both the FBI and Russia.”

“I read those polls with some concern, although I’ve had the concern for a while — a concern that the Democrats disappointed about 2016 and we should be, would overcorrect,” he outlined. “We did win the popular vote in 2016, for a third term, which is tough, with a woman nominee, which is tough, in the face of both the FBI and Russia, which is tough. We still won the popular vote. We need to make some changes, but we don’t need to scrap everything.”

