Dem Rep. Khanna: ‘We Should’ Wrap up Impeachment Proceedings by End of Year

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that wrapping up impeachment proceedings by Christmas is a reasonable timeline and “we should wrap this up before the end of the year.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “One of the things we’ve heard over the last day is that Democrats hope to wrap up maybe all the impeachment proceedings by Christmas. Do you think that timeline is reasonable?”

Khanna responded, “I do. I think the evidence is overwhelming. We need a few key witnesses. I think the American people will understand how blatant this effort was. And we should wrap this up before the end of the year.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett