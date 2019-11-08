Joy Behar: Trump ‘Doesn’t Need a Dog’ — He Has GOP Senators

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump did not need a dog because he had Republican senators.

After playing a clip of Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “dumb,” Behar said, “It’s just so annoying, you know? And I often think, why doesn’t Trump have a dog? He doesn’t need one? He’s got all these guys nipping.”

Doing a begging dog impression, Behar said, “You know, that ha ha ha. Like that. Right? He doesn’t need a dog.”

Guest-host Ana Navarro said, “I’m going to stand up for dogs. As a new dog owner, I can tell you, dogs have some dignity.”

After playing clips of Jeff Sessions praising Trump and Trump attacking Sessions, Behar said, “Get the leash.”

