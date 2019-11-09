Brooks: There Was a Quid Pro Quo and ‘It Was a Concerted Campaign’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the week’s developments in the impeachment probe show “New and improved guilt” and that there was a quid pro quo which was “a concerted campaign.”

Brooks said, “New and improved guilt. I mean, we’re learning the same story over and over again, but we’re learning it with more evidence, more strength, and more underlining, that the quid pro quo really was a quid pro quo. It was not just a phone call. It was not just a few meetings. It was a concerted campaign.”

