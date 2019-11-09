Cornyn: ‘I Expect’ Sessions to Be the Nominee, I’ll Help any way I can

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) stated that he expects former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be the Republican nominee in the Alabama Senate race and stated that he’ll try to help Sessions however he can.

Cornyn said, “Jeff Sessions is my friend, and I think he has conducted himself honorably through a very, very difficult period of time. And I think he’s got every right to run. And I expect him to be the nominee and to win. So, I’ll be trying to help every way I can.”

