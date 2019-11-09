Cornyn: ‘Republicans Have Gotten a Little Lazy in Texas’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) warned that “Republicans have gotten a little lazy in Texas.”

Cornyn said, “I think Republicans have gotten a little lazy in Texas. We’ve just assumed that we would always win these statewide races in the general election. Because we have since 1994 when George W. Bush was elected governor. But we’ve seen a huge surge in turnout. … But we’ve got to go out and make the case and we have to push back against those who say socialism is the answer. Because that’s not the Texas model that’s made us the envy of the rest of the country, and indeed of the rest of the world.”

