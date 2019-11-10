Amy Klobuchar: ‘No Reason’ Hunter Biden Should Testify

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN) argued there was no reason for Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, to testify in the upcoming public hearings of the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Klobuchar said, “I see no reason why you would have Hunter Biden testify when from what all of the report we’ve seen is this is not a valid investigation. Something with the president was messing around to try to get information against a political opponent.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN