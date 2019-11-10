Dem Rep Himes: ‘Forget Quid Pro Quo’ — Trump ‘Extorted’ Ukraine Like a ‘Mob Boss’

On Sunday’s “Meet The Press” on NBC, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said that “quid pro quo” was not the correct term to describe the actions of President Donald Trump during his dealings with Ukraine.

Himes said, “Let’s forget quid pro quo. It’s one of these things to muddy the works.”

He continued, “When are you trying to persuade the American people of something really pretty simple, which is that the president acted criminally and extorted in the way a mob boss would extort somebody, a vulnerable foreign country it is probably best not to use Latin words to explain it.”

He added, “Extortion doesn’t require a ‘you give me this and I’ll give you that kind of quid pro quo’ It simply requires using your muscle to get something that you don’t have a right to. By the way, the crowning absurdity is, they’re all pretty much admitting–because Ambassador Sondland has refreshed his recollection–they are all basically admitting there was a quid pro quo, go, but gosh it wasn’t that bad, it was exactly the same thing as Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. Look, we got to get off this quid pro quo thing because it’s complicated.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN