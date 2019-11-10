Dick Morris: Any GOP Senator Who Votes to Impeach Trump ‘Is Signing His Own Political Death Warrant’

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” political commentator and former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris advised GOP senators against voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

Morris said any GOP senator who does vote to impeach the president “is signing his own death warrant” in the next election cycle.

“[D]onald Trump isn’t going anywhere, and he’s not going to be removed from office,” Morris declared to host John Catsimatidis. “There is no way the Senate is going to convict Donald Trump. He has a 90% approval rating among Republicans. And any Republican senator who votes to convict Donald Trump is signing his own political death warrant because the very next cycle he is going to get a primary against a Trump supporter who is going to absolutely destroy him.”

He concluded, “The central fact of impeachment is that it is a total and complete waste of time. My attitude toward it is wake me when it’s over.”

