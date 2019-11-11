Biden: ‘Zero Rationale’ for Hunter to Testify – ‘This Is Classic Trump’

During a town hall on CNN on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden blasted Republican calls for his son, Hunter Biden, to testify as a witness in the impeachment probe by saying there is no reason for Hunter to testify and “This is all a diversion.”

Biden stated, “There is zero rationale for that to happen. Nobody has suggested anything was done that was inappropriate. This is all a diversion. This is classic Trump.”

