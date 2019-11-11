Nunes: Transcripts Are ‘Devastating to the Democrats’

As House Democrats speed toward impeachment, some are wondering how the U.S. Senate, controlled by the Republican Party, will react when the ball is in the Senate’s court.

Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, urged folks to take a wait-and-see approach to the proceedings. He explained how Democrats and the media will attempt to frame the storylines but added that the recently released transcripts from the closed House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings last week show the testimony given was “devastating to the Democrats.”

“Let’s see how this goes this week,” Nunes said. “My guess is it’s going to be a complete circus. We’re not going to get any of our witnesses. The mainstream media is going to say how damaging it is to the president. That’s just going to be the storyline. But the fact of the matter is if you actually read these transcripts and Gregg Jarrett was just going through them … these transcripts as we were saying when the Democrats were slowly leaking them out to their friends in the media – that’s what we’ve been doing for the last six weeks. But now that the transcripts are out, they’re devastating to the Democrats. So, let’s see where this goes. But at the end of the day, the Senate should be calling all these people in as soon as possible.”

