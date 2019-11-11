Scarborough: A Lot of People in America Believe Trump an ‘Agent of Russia or at Least a Useful Idiot’

Monday on his MSNBC show “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump considering accepting an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow in May.

Scarborough acknowledged the United States “needs to recognize” publicly the “remarkable sacrifice” the Russians made in defeating Adolf Hitler, but he questioned if Trump is the best president to do that given a lot of people in America believe Trump “is either an agent of Russia or at least a useful idiot.”

“I’m not saying Donald Trump should go to Russia,” Scarborough said to MSNBC national security analyst Jeremy Bash. “I think, though, at some point, the United States needs to recognize in a very public way the remarkable sacrifice the Russian people made in the defeat of Hitler, the along with all of our other allies, but I’m just wondering whether Donald Trump can actually be that president because of everything that’s preceded it. And the fact that there are a lot of people in America who believe that Donald Trump is either an agent of Russia or at least a useful idiot.”

Bash replied that Trump should just lay a wreath at the World War II memorial on the National Mall.

“He doesn’t have to go be Putin’s prop in a May Day parade, which is clearly just an effort by Putin to put his arm around Trump and say, ‘We’re working together,'” he added.

