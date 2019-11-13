Gaetz: ‘All of the Dirty Tricks from Adam Schiff’ Will Not Change Facts

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) argued that despite whatever efforts House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) makes to push the case for impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, it will not change any of the “fundamental facts” that could be used to refute the claim of an alleged quid pro quo and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It’s obvious to the American people that Democrats can’t win a fair fight because the president did not engage in any impeachable offense,” he said. “And so, you see Democrats do everything they can to limit our ability to call witnesses, limit our ability to yield time to members who’ve been in the depositions. But all of the dirty tricks from Adam Schiff’s bag of tricks will not change a few fundamental facts.”

“First, that we can see the transcript, and there is no conditionality on any aid. Second, that President Trump and President Zelensky, the actual people on the call, said there was no pressure,” Gaetz continued. “Third, at the time of the call, the Ukrainians were not aware of any delay on their aid, whatsoever. And, fourth and finally, the aid that Barack Obama withheld was delivered by the Trump administration without any beginning of any investigations into Burisma or Hunter Biden. Now, I think that the Democrats will try to do all they can to have conjecture around those facts. But nothing changes them, and that means there shouldn’t be an impeachment.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor