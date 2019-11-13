Scalise: ‘A Lot of Buyer’s Remorse’ Within House Democrat Caucus on Impeachment

Tuesday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said he detected “buyer’s remorse” from his House Democrat colleagues across the aisle on the issue of impeachment.

The Louisiana Republican told host Laura Ingraham the focus on impeachment could come back to haunt Democrats when they return to their districts and have nothing to show for their majority.

“I think there is a lot of buyer’s remorse, Laura, especially when you look at the fact when a lot of these members of Congress go back home, and they fought to get the majority,” he said. “They’re in the majority. And people say, OK, what have you done with it to help improve my life? And things like lowering the cost of prescription drugs could be law today, except that they are obsessed with impeachment. Our troops aren’t getting the tools they need right now, Laura, because Pelosi is obsessed with impeachment. Our border is not secure because Pelosi is obsessed with impeachment.

“That’s the kind of stuff they are hearing about when they go back home, as they should because people are looking at this, going wait a minute, the president didn’t do anything wrong,” Scalise continued. “In fact, Zelensky himself — there were only two participants in the call, and Zelensky himself said there was no pressure. And he got the money. And so Democrats still move forward because they made this unholy pact with their far-left socialist base that wanted to impeach Trump on day one.”

