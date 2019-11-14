FNC’s Napolitano: ‘I Don’t Think’ Wednesday’s Hearings Changed Anyone’s Minds

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano on Thursday’s “Fox & Friends” reacted to the first day of the impeachment inquiry hearings the day before.

Napolitano said the hearsay testimony from diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent did not change anyone’s minds like it is supposed to.

“The purpose of yesterday is to change people’s minds,” Napolitano explained. “I don’t think it changed people’s minds. I mean, I watched it all day like everybody else did. I’ve already said in my opinion, the law is not on the president’s side.”

The New Jersey Superior Court judge advised that the impeachment hearings are “political” rather than “juridical,” meaning hearsay can be “as valid and politically potent as direct testimony.”

