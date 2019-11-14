Kamala Harris: I Dare ‘Pathetic’ Lawmakers to View Autopsy Photos of School Shooting Victims

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) reacted to the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, CA.

Harris said, “Mitch McConnell needs to convene the Senate. We have a bill that recognizes that we don’t need to take everyone’s guns, but we need to have smart gun safety laws. And they have been a failure, Stephanie, a failure, of the United States Congress to have the courage to act. It is pathetic. It is pathetic that people yield to a gun lobby on an issue that affects all of our children. These babies and I mean those elementary, middle, and high school kids could care less who their parents voted for. They’re terrified, and we need to act. This is outrageous.”

She continued, “I have looked at autopsy photographs. I have hugged the parents of murdered children. This has to stop being a partisan issue, an intellectual issue, an ideological issue. I dare the people that stand on circumstances. I dare them to look at the autopsy photos of their babies, I dare them, and then vote their conscience. Enough. Enough.”

