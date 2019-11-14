Trump 2020 Spox: Donors ‘Coming Out of the Woodwork,’ 100k More Volunteers Because of Impeachment

While impeachment proceeds are being applauded by many on the side of the Democratic Party, it is also affecting Republicans.

During a Wednesday appearance on Huntsville AL radio’s WVNN, Trump 2020 director of strategic communications Marc Lotter explained how Trump supporters were getting involved because of the impeachment efforts conducted by House Democrats.

“As we’ve seen from the campaign, it is absolutely, and it is unfortunate,” Lotter said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “But it’s definitely having an impact. We’ve had 100,000 more volunteers. Donors are coming out of the woodwork. We’re raising record amounts of money. It is galvanizing people and even people in the middle who are seeing the Democrats are just consumed with impeachment. They’ve been wanting to do this. The Washington Post actually posted a story 19 minutes after the president took the oath of office. He was giving his inaugural address, and the post was already talking about impeachment.”

