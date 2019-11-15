FNC’s Roberts: Trump’s Yovanovitch Tweet Caused ‘a Lot of Damage’ to Foreheads at the White House

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Your World, Fox News Neil Cavuto,” John Roberts reported on White House officials’ reactions to President Donald Trump’s tweet about former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

While mimicking someone smacking their forehead, Roberts said, “I don’t know how much political damage that tweet is going to do, Neil, but certainly I think there was a lot of damage here at the White House to a collective group of foreheads as people went like this as the President tweeted that outright in the middle of the hearing. If anything, what it did was it really took the Republicans off of the message that they were trying to put out there and took this hearing in an entirely different direction than it had been before.”

He added, “To send out that tweet in the middle of a hearing gave Adam Schiff, the Intelligence Committee Chairman, a perfect opportunity to say, ‘Hmm, maybe we should consider an article of impeachment here on witness intimidation.'”

