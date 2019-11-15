Ken Starr: Trump’s Yovanovitch Tweet ‘Extraordinarily Poor Judgement’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s special coverage of the House Intelligence Committees public so-called impeachment inquiry hearings, former independent counsel Ken Starr said President Donald Trump showed “extraordinarily poor judgment” in his tweet about former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during her testimony.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Starr said, “Well, I must say that the president was not advised by counsel in deciding to do this tweet — extraordinarily poor judgment. The president frequently says, ‘I follow my instincts.’ Sometimes we have to control our instincts. So, obviously, this was I think quite injurious.”

He added, “I don’t think it rises to the level of intimidation of a witness, but I think that’s the way it’s going to be characterized.”

