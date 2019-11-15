McCarthy: Dems Seek to Impeach Trump Because ‘They Are Afraid to Face Him at the Ballot Box’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) assigned a political motivation to the impeachment efforts from Democrats currently underway in the House of Representatives.

According to the California Republican, Democrats are not convinced they can defeat Trump at the ballot box, and therefore are proceeding with impeachment.

“Each week will be something new, because each time they fail to prove anything,” he said. “But it really goes to the core, I always wondered why does Adam Schiff lie so much, I mean why would he say I have proof beyond circumstantial? Lie about meeting with Glenn Simpson, lie about knowing the whistleblower, lie about the transcript.”

“He wants to impeach this President so badly,” McCarthy added. “I mean they are afraid to face him at the ballot box, so they want to frame them, and that’s what they’ll continue to do, whatever it takes to impeach this President, they’ll start something new day.”

