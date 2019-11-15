MSNBC’s Elise Jordan: Republicans Know Trump Is a ‘Classic Scumbag’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network analyst Elise Jordan, an aide to the White House under former President George W. Bush, discussed the disdain conservatives have for President Donald Trump.

Host Joe Scarborough shared with Jordan that he has spoken with Republicans “behind the scenes” and they want Trump out of office.

Jordan said Republicans know the president is a “moron,” “corrupt” and behaves like “a classic scumbag.”

Partial transcript as follows:

SCARBOROUGH: Elise, everybody Republican I’ve spoken with behind the scenes, they just shake their head. They’re like, “God.” MIKA BRZEZINSKI: They want it to end. SCARBOROUGH: They are counting the days until Donald Trump leaves office. JORDAN: Why not impeach? SCARBOROUGH: If they could turn off all the lights in the Senate when they voted to convict, they could would all vote to convict him and have Mike Pence as president in a second. JORDAN: They know he’s a moron. They know he’s corrupt. They know that his behavior is just a classic scumbag. And yet they just take it every single day.

