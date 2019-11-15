Schiff: We Saw Trump Engage in ‘Witness Intimidation in Real Time’

While speaking to reporters on Friday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that President Trump engaged in “witness intimidation in real time” with his statements about former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and warned that such intimidation is taken “very seriously.”

Schiff said, “[W]e saw, today, witness intimidation in real time by the president of the United States, once again, going after this dedicated and respected career public servant in an effort to not only chill her, but to chill others who may come forward. We take this kind of witness intimidation and obstruction of the inquiry very seriously.”

