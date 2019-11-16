Fox Biz’s Kennedy: Trump’s Yovanovitch Tweet Made Him Look Like a ‘Big Dumb Baby’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Five” Fox Business host Kennedy said President Donald Trump’s tweet about former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during her public testimony made him look like a “big dumb baby.”

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Kennedy said, “Should the president be tweeting at her mid-hearing? No, it makes him look like a big dumb baby.”

She added, “And he makes her look like a victim and if he’d just let it go, the last two days of hearings and testimony would’ve been a snoozefest.”

